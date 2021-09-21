CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadiz, KY

Cadiz diesel price check shows where to save $0.10 per gallon

Cadiz News Flash
 9 days ago
(CADIZ, KY) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in Cadiz, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Cadiz area went to Casey's at 279 Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Shell at 1702 E Main St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Cadiz area was $3.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Casey's

279 Main St, Cadiz
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.79
$3.09

Shell

1702 E Main St, Cadiz
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.49
$3.99
$3.19

BP

5737 Hopkinsville Rd, Cadiz
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.69
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Cadiz, KY
