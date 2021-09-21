Cadiz diesel price check shows where to save $0.10 per gallon
(CADIZ, KY) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in Cadiz, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Cadiz area went to Casey's at 279 Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Shell at 1702 E Main St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Cadiz area was $3.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.79
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.49
$3.99
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.69
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
