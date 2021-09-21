CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

Before Gabby Petito, Hundreds Of Indigenous Girls Went Missing In Wyoming To Little Media Attention

By Bilal Morris
NewsOne
NewsOne
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03OkJE_0c3D7BeH00
Source: Rainer Grosskopf / Getty

The tragic story of Gabby Petito has taken the world by storm.

A quick search of her name on any social media platform will result in thousands and thousands of posts on her disappearance.

The news media runs updates on her story by the hour, keeping her top of mind for millions of Americans.

But over the last decade, there has been a growing trend of missing women in Wyoming, the place Petito could have possibly gone missing. Hundreds of indigenous people in the state have been reported missing in the last 10 years, most of them were young girls.

Gabby Petito was reported missing on September 11, 2021. She was apparently taking a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend Brian Laurie. The two were thought to have visited Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming when she went missing. The national park sits about two hours northwest of Wind River Indian Reservation, the state’s only Native American Reservation. It is the home of Shoshone and Arapaho Indians. Their reservation knows too often of the pain and trauma of missing family members.

According to a report published by the state, 710 indigenous people, mostly young girls, went missing in Wyoming from 2011 to 2020. They also found 85% of the miss were kids and 57% were females. Of the state’s 23 counties, indigenous people had been reported missing in 22 of them, with barely any media coverage outside local publications. Media coverage was also studied in the report and it found that 30% of Indigenous homicide victims made the news, compared to 51% of white victims.

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has acknowledged the problem of missing and murdered indigenous people. In 2019 he established the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Task Force, but was pressured to do so. In a 2020 bill, he required law enforcement to receive training on cases that involve indigenous people, but many indigenous still feel their protections are an afterthought.

The worldwide media coverage of Gabby Petito has shed light on the disparities in our empathy and understanding of people of color. When Black and brown girls go missing, who should their parents turn to for help? The story of Gabby Petito is sad and tragic, but what’s worst is the fact that hundreds of young indigenous girls will go missing with no loud megaphones to make sure they get the justice they deserve.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Gabby Petito pal says she uncharacteristically blew her off before she went missing

A friend of Gabby Petito said the two were supposed to meet at Yellowstone National Park — but she never heard from the Long Island woman, who has since disappeared. Petito, 22, was due to meet up with her pal on Aug. 29 at Yellowstone and was supposed to call her that day — the friend’s birthday — to nail down the specifics, the Sun reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Autopsy confirms body found in Wyoming forest is missing YouTuber

Human remains found in the Bridger-Teton National Forest have been confirmed as belonging to Gabby Petito.The Petito family attorney Richard Stafford confirmed the body was Ms Petito’s in a text to The Independent.The FBI revealed that Ms Petito’s death had been determined to be a homicide, but the cause of death had not been established after a preliminary autopsy.Ms Petito’s remains were located near Spread Creek in the Bridger-Teton National Forest on Sunday after an extensive search led by FBI agents.Earlier on Tuesday, the Petito family attorney Richard Stafford said he had wanted to wait until Ms Petito’s...
CELEBRITIES
audacy.com

GABBY PETITO: FBI investigating Brian Laundrie's purchase of new phone before he went missing: report

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – A couple that camped next to Brian Laundrie and his family at a Florida park earlier this month said the Laundries “kept to themselves” before leaving their campsite. The new report comes as authorities continue their manhunt for Laundrie, 23, who was last seen by his parents over two weeks ago after returning to Florida from a cross-country trip without fiancée Gabby Petito, 22, who was later found dead in Wyoming.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Women#Indigenous People#Brown Girls#Americans#Grand Teton National Park#Arapaho Indians
PennLive.com

Bay Area news anchor suspended for disputing Gabby Petito’s media attention compared to news disparities of missing women of color

Bay Area news anchor Frank Somerville was suspended indefinitely following a dispute over the significant amount of Gabby Petito coverage compared to disparities women of color face in coverage. The Mercury News reported he had a disagreement with his news director Amber Eikel over a segment focused on “missing white...
ENTERTAINMENT
montanarightnow.com

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women USA responds to Gabby Petito case

The group Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women USA (MMIWUSA) released an official statement Thursday after the case of Gabby Petito gained national news coverage. Some felt the well-covered incident quickly gained traction over other missing and murdered cases, especially those of Indigenous women, and are citing racial inequality as the cause.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
New York Post

Brian Laundrie acted normally after Gabby Petito went missing

Brian Laundrie took idyllic family bicycle rides and acted like he didn’t have a care in the world in the weeks when murdered girlfriend Gabby Petito was missing, according to a horrified Florida neighbor. “Everything was just normal life once he came back,” Charlene Guthrie told Fox News of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sonoma Index Tribune

Gabby Petito received nationwide attention. Khadijah Britton, like many missing Indigenous women, did not

Remembering their names: Some of the missing and murdered Indigenous people among the Round Valley Indian Tribe and others Yolanda Hoaglen, the Round Valley Indian Tribes’ Native American Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault program director, shared five of the names of some Indigenous women in her community near Covelo who have been murdered or gone missing over the years, most of whom received little publicity. “We just want our loved one’s crime to be solved and their names out there too,” Hoaglen said. Here are the ones she listed: Nicole Smith, 32, of Manchester, was killed in an unsolved drive-by-shooting in 2017. Rosalena “Belle” Rodrigues, 21, of Covelo, was shot by two brothers in 2014 Rachel Sloan, 22, of Laytonville, went missing in 2012 and her remains were found on the side of the road in 2013. Vanessa Niko, 35, of Upperlake, was killed in a domestic violence incident in 2017. Theresa Brown, 46, of the Clearlake Oaks area, was shot and killed protecting her niece from a domestic violence situation in 2016. Al'awnie Littledeer O'Con, 18, of Covelo, was shot and killed in Arizona in 2020. Her boyfriend awaits trial for her murder, according to Hoaglen. ______ YWCA Sonoma County’s domestic violence crisis hotline Anyone who is need of help can call the YWCA’s 24-hour domestic violence crisis hotline at 707-546-1234.
COVELO, CA
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito: Dozens of 911 Calls Reported at Laundrie Home In Days Leading Up to Her Disappearance

Those following the Gabby Petito case know that before her disappearance and eventual homicide, she called North Port, Florida home. Actually, she shared the yellow Laundrie family residence with Brian and his parents for a while. Eventually, Gabby and Brian set out on the road trip that would be her last. With Brian maintaining his fugitive status and his parents keeping their silence, the public remains confused. Officials have yet to release a cause of death following their homicide ruling or return the remains to the Petito family either.
NORTH PORT, FL
NewsOne

NewsOne

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsOne.com is your destination for news and information for and about Blacks in America. Filled with original stories, diverse opinions, photos, videos and polls, NewsOne is dedicated to deepening out audiences’ understanding about current events and their impact on black lives.

 https://newsone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy