Local price review shows Sullivan diesel price, cheapest station

(SULLIVAN, MO) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.46 if you’re buying diesel in Sullivan, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Sullivan area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.95, at BP at 727 W Springfield Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.41, listed at Flying J at 825 N Loop Dr .

The average price across the greater Sullivan area was $3.18, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

BP 727 W Springfield Rd, Sullivan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 2.95

ZX 116 S Service Rd W, Sullivan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

ZX 161 N Outer Rd, Bourbon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Circle K 408 S Mo-185, Sullivan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.03 $ 3.53 $ 3.34

Flying J 825 N Loop Dr , Sullivan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35 card card $ 2.82 $ 3.08 $ 3.39 $ 3.41

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.