Local price review shows Sullivan diesel price, cheapest station
(SULLIVAN, MO) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.46 if you’re buying diesel in Sullivan, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Sullivan area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.95, at BP at 727 W Springfield Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.41, listed at Flying J at 825 N Loop Dr .
The average price across the greater Sullivan area was $3.18, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$2.99
$3.24
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$3.39
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.03
$3.53
$3.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.82
$--
$--
$3.35
|card
card$2.82
$3.08
$3.39
$3.41
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
