CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sullivan, MO

Local price review shows Sullivan diesel price, cheapest station

Sullivan Journal
Sullivan Journal
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cg8Gp_0c3D77Cc00

(SULLIVAN, MO) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.46 if you’re buying diesel in Sullivan, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Sullivan area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.95, at BP at 727 W Springfield Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.41, listed at Flying J at 825 N Loop Dr .

The average price across the greater Sullivan area was $3.18, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

BP

727 W Springfield Rd, Sullivan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$2.99
$3.24
$2.95

ZX

116 S Service Rd W, Sullivan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.95

ZX

161 N Outer Rd, Bourbon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$3.39
$3.09

Circle K

408 S Mo-185, Sullivan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.03
$3.53
$3.34

Flying J

825 N Loop Dr , Sullivan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.82
$--
$--
$3.35
card
card$2.82
$3.08
$3.39
$3.41

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Manhattan Echo

Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, NY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $2.00 if you’re buying diesel in Manhattan, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Manhattan area went to Sonomax at 278 Greenpoint Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.99, at BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, the survey found:
MANHATTAN, NY
PHX Sun-Times

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Phoenix

(PHOENIX, AZ) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $1.00 if you’re buying diesel in Phoenix, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Phoenix area went to Exxon at 3202 E Van Buren St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.89, at Shell at 3444 S 40Th St, the survey found:
PHOENIX, AZ
Sullivan Journal

Sullivan Journal

Sullivan, MO
55
Followers
212
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sullivan Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy