Pleasanton, TX

Pleasanton diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.16 savings at cheapest station

Pleasanton News Watch
 9 days ago
(PLEASANTON, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.16 in the greater Pleasanton area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Pleasanton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.73, at Conoco at 512 2Nd St. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.89, listed at Texaco at 104 S Main St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.83, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Conoco

512 2Nd St, Pleasanton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$--
$--
$2.73

Valero

1318 2Nd St, Pleasanton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$--
$--
$2.79

H-E-B

219 W Oaklawn Rd, Pleasanton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$--
$--
$2.79

Murphy USA

2145 W Oaklawn Rd, Pleasanton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$--
$3.05
$2.79

Valero

2370 W Oaklawn Rd, Pleasanton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$2.93
$--
$2.79

Sunoco

1202 Oak St, Jourdanton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$2.89
$--
$2.80

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Pleasanton News Watch

Pleasanton News Watch

Pleasanton, TX
