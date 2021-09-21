Pleasanton diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.16 savings at cheapest station

(PLEASANTON, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.16 in the greater Pleasanton area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Pleasanton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.73, at Conoco at 512 2Nd St. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.89, listed at Texaco at 104 S Main St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.83, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Conoco 512 2Nd St, Pleasanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ 2.73

Valero 1318 2Nd St, Pleasanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

H-E-B 219 W Oaklawn Rd, Pleasanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Murphy USA 2145 W Oaklawn Rd, Pleasanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ 3.05 $ 2.79

Valero 2370 W Oaklawn Rd, Pleasanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.93 $ -- $ 2.79

Sunoco 1202 Oak St, Jourdanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.89 $ -- $ 2.80

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.