Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Alexander stations charging $0.50 extra
(ALEXANDER, AR) You could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on diesel in Alexander, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Alexander area went to Murphy USA at 403 Bryant Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.45, at Pilot at 7801 Alcoa Rd, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.10, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.04
$3.39
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.29
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$2.98
$3.08
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.04
$3.44
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
