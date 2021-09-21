CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Alexander stations charging $0.50 extra

Alexander Today
 9 days ago
(ALEXANDER, AR) You could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on diesel in Alexander, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Alexander area went to Murphy USA at 403 Bryant Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.45, at Pilot at 7801 Alcoa Rd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.10, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA

403 Bryant Ave, Bryant
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.04
$3.39
$2.95

Murphy Express

8800 Baseline Rd, Little Rock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.29
$2.98

Valero

7717 Ar-5, Alexander
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$2.98
$3.08
$2.99

Valero

10501 Stagecoach Rd, Little Rock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.04
$3.44
$2.99

Kum & Go

1709 N Reynolds Rd, Bryant
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.99

Mapco

2201 N Reynolds Rd, Bryant
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

