Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Alexander stations charging $0.50 extra

(ALEXANDER, AR) You could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on diesel in Alexander, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Alexander area went to Murphy USA at 403 Bryant Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.45, at Pilot at 7801 Alcoa Rd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.10, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA 403 Bryant Ave, Bryant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.39 $ 2.95

Murphy Express 8800 Baseline Rd, Little Rock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.98

Valero 7717 Ar-5, Alexander

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 2.98 $ 3.08 $ 2.99

Valero 10501 Stagecoach Rd, Little Rock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ 2.99

Kum & Go 1709 N Reynolds Rd, Bryant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Mapco 2201 N Reynolds Rd, Bryant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.