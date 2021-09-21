Two Dead After I-4 Crash In Polk County Overnight

POLK COUNTY, FL. – Two men were killed in a violent crash that happened on I-4 in Polk County Monday night.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a car was traveling eastbound on I-4, east of Old Grade Road at a high rate of speed.

Troopers say a van was traveling westbound on I-4 when the eastbound driver lost control of his car which crossed the median in a construction area that had no median barriers.

The car entered the westbound lanes and struck the right side of the van.

After the impact, both vehicles rotated to a stop in the westbound travel lanes of I-4 where the driver that lost control, was partially ejected from the vehicle, and his passenger, a 30-year-old man from Kissimmee was fully ejected.

Troopers say that both occupants of the car suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the car has yet to be identified, according to FHP.

Troopers say the driver of the van, a 31-year-old Cape Coral man suffered only minor injuries, but his passenger, a 37-year-old Cape Coral man suffered critical injuries in the crash.

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.