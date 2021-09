If you dislike the time change in fall and spring, you're not alone. Some Illinois lawmakers would like to stop moving the clocks altogether. This year, the clocks go back for daylight saving time (DST) from standard time at 2 AM on November 7th, giving us an extra hour of sleep. However, it takes away an hour of sunshine at the end of the day. And before you know it, we'll be in the dark days of winter when the sun sets sometime before 5 PM in Chicago.

