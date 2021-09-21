Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Big Bear Lake

(BIG BEAR LAKE, CA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.10 depending on where in Big Bear Lake they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Big Bear Lake area on Tuesday, found that Valero at 40829 Big Bear Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was ARCO at 42185 Big Bear Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.29

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.22, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Valero 40829 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.19

ARCO 42185 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.