Something Wicked This Way Comes in The Tragedy of Macbeth's First Trailer
It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that Shakespeare’s Macbeth is the most adaptable work of fiction in history. The one and only Orson Welles took a stab at the play in 1948 and churned out an understated masterpiece, as did Roman Polanski in 1971. In 2015, Justin Kurzel’s Macbeth saw generally positive reviews, with Michael Fassbender giving a killer performance as its lead. Looser adaptations have been similarly praised; some might even go so far as to say that Akira Kurosawa’s Throne of Blood is the best Shakespeare adaptation in the history of Shakespeare adaptations.www.pastemagazine.com
Comments / 0