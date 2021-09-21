Yreka diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.40 savings at cheapest station

(YREKA, CA) Savings of as much as $0.40 per gallon on diesel were available in the Yreka area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Yreka area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.29, at Valero at 1802 Fort Jones Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.69, listed at 76 at 115 E Miner St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.48, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Valero 1802 Fort Jones Rd, Yreka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ -- $ 4.79 $ 4.29

76 115 E Miner St, Yreka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.39 card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.69

Speedway Express 735 N Main St, Yreka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.39

Chevron 200 S Main St, Yreka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.39 card card $ 4.69 $ -- $ -- $ 4.49

Chevron 1801 Fort Jones Rd, Yreka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ 4.69 $ 4.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.