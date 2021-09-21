Yreka diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.40 savings at cheapest station
(YREKA, CA) Savings of as much as $0.40 per gallon on diesel were available in the Yreka area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Yreka area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.29, at Valero at 1802 Fort Jones Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.69, listed at 76 at 115 E Miner St.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.48, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.49
$--
$4.79
$4.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$4.39
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$4.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$4.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$4.39
|card
card$4.69
$--
$--
$4.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.79
$4.99
$4.69
$4.69
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
