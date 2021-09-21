CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yreka, CA

Yreka diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.40 savings at cheapest station

Yreka Times
 9 days ago
(YREKA, CA) Savings of as much as $0.40 per gallon on diesel were available in the Yreka area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Yreka area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.29, at Valero at 1802 Fort Jones Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.69, listed at 76 at 115 E Miner St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.48, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Valero

1802 Fort Jones Rd, Yreka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.49
$--
$4.79
$4.29

76

115 E Miner St, Yreka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$4.39
card
card$--
$--
$--
$4.69

Speedway Express

735 N Main St, Yreka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$4.39

Chevron

200 S Main St, Yreka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$4.39
card
card$4.69
$--
$--
$4.49

Chevron

1801 Fort Jones Rd, Yreka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.79
$4.99
$4.69
$4.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

