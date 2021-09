A former Faribault man, Dustin Sundin, has been missing since September 17th, when he walked away from an address in Angora Minnesota. Sundin, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office "suffers from substance abuse issues and Ataxia, which is a central nervous system disorder and causes him to walk with a cane" he is considered by law enforcement to be a missing 'vulnerable' adult.

