Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Mt Vernon stations charging $0.26 extra

(MT VERNON, IL) Savings of as much as $0.26 per gallon on diesel were available in the Mt Vernon area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Mt Vernon area went to Casey's at 617 Salem Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.39 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.65, at Huck's at 101 S 45Th St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Mt Vernon area was $3.52, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Casey's 617 Salem Rd, Mount Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ 3.78 $ 3.39

Casey's 1400 Salem Rd, Mount Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.28 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Circle K 1710 S 10Th St, Mount Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 3.97 $ 3.39

Casey's 921 S 42Nd St, Mount Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.28 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Mach 1 1409 S 42Nd St, Mount Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.62 $ 3.92 $ 3.39

Huck's 1801 S 10Th St, Mount Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ 3.88 $ 3.41

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.