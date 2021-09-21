CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mount Vernon, IL

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Mt Vernon stations charging $0.26 extra

Mt Vernon Voice
Mt Vernon Voice
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ajQiF_0c3D5lIj00

(MT VERNON, IL) Savings of as much as $0.26 per gallon on diesel were available in the Mt Vernon area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Mt Vernon area went to Casey's at 617 Salem Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.39 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.65, at Huck's at 101 S 45Th St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Mt Vernon area was $3.52, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Casey's

617 Salem Rd, Mount Vernon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.28
$3.58
$3.78
$3.39

Casey's

1400 Salem Rd, Mount Vernon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.28
$--
$--
$3.39

Circle K

1710 S 10Th St, Mount Vernon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.27
$3.57
$3.97
$3.39

Casey's

921 S 42Nd St, Mount Vernon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.28
$--
$--
$3.39

Mach 1

1409 S 42Nd St, Mount Vernon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.62
$3.92
$3.39

Huck's

1801 S 10Th St, Mount Vernon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.28
$3.58
$3.88
$3.41

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Vernon, IL
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Salem, IL
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
Reuters

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for first time in nearly a year

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano, in its first eruption in nearly a year, was filling the crater at its summit with hot red lavaand clouding the skies with volcanic smog on Thursday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The latest eruption of Hawaii's youngest and most active volcano...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Il Rrb Savings
NBC News

Klete Keller, Olympic swimming star, pleads guilty in Capitol riot case

WASHINGTON — Former Olympic swimming star Klete Keller pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge stemming from the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. During a brief appearance in federal court in Washington, he pleaded guilty to a single charge of obstructing an official proceeding, a felony with an estimated sentencing range under federal guidelines of 21 to 27 months.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mt Vernon Voice

Mt Vernon Voice

Mt Vernon, IL
53
Followers
242
Post
353
Views
ABOUT

With Mt Vernon Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy