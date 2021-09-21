Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Mt Vernon stations charging $0.26 extra
(MT VERNON, IL) Savings of as much as $0.26 per gallon on diesel were available in the Mt Vernon area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Mt Vernon area went to Casey's at 617 Salem Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.39 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.65, at Huck's at 101 S 45Th St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Mt Vernon area was $3.52, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.28
$3.58
$3.78
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.28
$--
$--
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.27
$3.57
$3.97
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.28
$--
$--
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.62
$3.92
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.28
$3.58
$3.88
$3.41
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
