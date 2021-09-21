CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walter J. Specht, Jr., age 91, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Harbor View Assisted Living, Manitowoc. He was born on December 22, 1929 in Kaukauna, Wisconsin, son of the late Walter Specht, Sr. and Katherine (Krause) Specht. He attended Kaukauna High School and proudly served in the United States Navy from 1948 until 1952 when he was honorably discharged as a Petty Officer-3rd Class. On April 25, 1953 he married Donna Landt at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, Two Rivers. Together they celebrated an incredible 68 years of marriage.

