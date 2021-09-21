MLS’s increasingly sterile supporters groups
CF Montreal banned Ultras Montreal and all associated supporters from attending any matches at Stade Saputo earlier this month after the club described a “rash of incidents,” including unauthorized pyrotechnics and alleged violence towards visiting fans. The ban bars any groups in the 132 section of Stade Saputo (where the incidents have been most frequent) from participating in any team event or initiative. The ban comes after relations between Montreal supporters and the club have frayed over the last few years, as the club has pushed for a more family-friendly environment at what used to be one of the more rowdy venues in Major League Soccer.phillysoccerpage.net
