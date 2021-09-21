CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

MLS’s increasingly sterile supporters groups

By Thomas Hill
phillysoccerpage.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCF Montreal banned Ultras Montreal and all associated supporters from attending any matches at Stade Saputo earlier this month after the club described a “rash of incidents,” including unauthorized pyrotechnics and alleged violence towards visiting fans. The ban bars any groups in the 132 section of Stade Saputo (where the incidents have been most frequent) from participating in any team event or initiative. The ban comes after relations between Montreal supporters and the club have frayed over the last few years, as the club has pushed for a more family-friendly environment at what used to be one of the more rowdy venues in Major League Soccer.

phillysoccerpage.net

Comments / 0

Related
goal.com

Manchester United legend Beckham increases stake in MLS franchise Inter Miami

The former England captain, along with Jorge and Jose Mas, has taken on greater control and remains "more committed than ever" Manchester United legend David Beckham has increased his stake in Inter Miami, with the former England captain saying he is "more committed than ever" to the MLS franchise. Beckham...
MLS
kfgo.com

Soccer – Beckham increases ownership stake in MLS club Inter Miami

(Reuters) – Former England captain David Beckham has increased his ownership stake in Inter Miami, the Major League Soccer (MLS) club said on Friday. Inter Miami, who made their MLS debut last year, said in a news release that co-owners Beckham and brothers Jorge and Jose Mas finalised the buyout of Marcelo Claure and Masayoshi Son.
MLS
chatsports.com

David Beckham Increases Ownership Stake in MLS' Inter Miami CF

David Beckham has increased his ownership stake in Inter Miami CF along with brothers Jorge and Jose Mas, the club announced Friday. The group has bought out the stakes from Marcelo Claure and Masayoshi Son on the way to controlling ownership of the MLS squad. Beckham released a statement following...
MLS
phillysoccerpage.net

Match report: Philadelphia Union 1-0 Atlanta United

Philadelphia Union defeated a listless Atlanta United side 1-0 on Saturday afternoon at Subaru Park. Kacper Przybylko scored the only goal of the game, turning home from close range after a delightful move from Jose Martinez down the right side. Atlanta entered the match as the hottest team in MLS,...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League Soccer#Seattle#Cf Montreal#Ultras Montreal#Stade Saputo#The Chicago Fire#Sector Latino#Boca Juniors#Chattanooga Fc#Audi#The Screaming Eagles
phillysoccerpage.net

News roundup: Union win over Atlanta, MLS week 27, Premier League surprise results

What to takeaway from all of Week 27’s Saturday action. Joe Scally and Gladbach won the battle of the Borussias against Gio Reyna and Dortmund. Author: Sean Griswold Sean is a recent graduate of West Virginia University, who is starting a full time job in DC in September. A former runner, he now spends his free time watching soccer. Wolfsburg and Southampton FC fan as well as the Union, so 2 of those 3 are yearly disappointments. For bad sports tweets and Union Win it Wednesday contests follow @Grisly_Bear5 on Twitter.
PREMIER LEAGUE
phillysoccerpage.net

Player ratings: Philadelphia Union 1 – 0 Atlanta United

As the scoreline clearly shows, the Union won on Saturday. And they won playing a high-pressing style that kept the visitors from ever really building offensive rhythm. It was as tidy a performance as the Union have put in this season, though it’s hard to say why. No one player did anything we haven’t seen them do before, with the possible exception of Andre Blake who for once wasn’t a complete lockdown in goal.
MLS
CBS Boston

MLS Shares Hilarious Graphic That Shows How Dominant Revs Have Been This Season

BOSTON (CBS) — There has been a ton of movement in the standings for Eastern Conference teams in Major League Soccer this year … for everybody except the New England Revolution. After a draw in Chicago to open the season back in mid-April and a loss in their fourth match of the year in early May, the Revs have been dominant. They’ve already set a franchise record for wins with 19, and with six matches left on the schedule, they’ll surely be adding to that total. It’s been a steady, consistent run for Bruce Arena’s team this year, and everyone who followed the team knows it. For anyone who hasn’t followed closely, MLS released a comical graphic that sums up just how dominant the Revolution have been this season: 27 match weeks in. Just a straight line at the top for @NERevolution. 😂 pic.twitter.com/o2vNwRRJ8x — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 28, 2021 It’s hard to beat that consistency. The Revs will try to keep that going on Wednesday night in Montreal, before a two-week break that precedes their final four matches of the season.
MLS
CBS Boston

Matt Turner Called Back To USMNT For Three World Cup Qualifying Matches In October

BOSTON (CBS) — Matt Turner will once again be stopping shots for the United States Men’s National Team in October. The Revolution goalkeeper has been called into action for three 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches next month. Turner will join the United States for matches against Jamaica in Austin, Texas on October 7, at Panama on October 10, and Costa Rica in Columbus, Ohio on October 13. The good news is that Turner won’t miss any Revolution matches during the stretch, as the club enters a break in their schedule following Wednesday night’s road match in Montreal. Turner has been excellent for the USMNT on the international stage this year. He owns an unbeaten 8-0-2 record and established himself as the Best Goalkeeper at the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup. The United States currently sits in third place out of eight teams in contention, with five points through three games (1-0-2). He’s been just as good in MLS action, as Turner was named a 2021 MLS All-Star this season and has led the Revolution to an 14-3-5 record in 22 starts. His 14 wins are a career high for the 27-year-old. Tune in to Wednesday’s Revolution-Montreal match on TV38! Match time is 7:30pm!
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
phillysoccerpage.net

Match preview: New York Red Bulls vs Philadelphia Union

Who: New York Red Bulls (8-11-6, 30 pts, 11th in East) vs Philadelphia Union (10-7-8, 38 points – 4th in East) Where: Red Bull Arena, Harrison, N.J. Whistle: Referee: Alex Chilowicz; AR: Charles Morgante, Brian Dunn; 4O: Guido Gonzales Jr.; VAR: Sorin Stoica; Ast. VAR: Thomas Supple. The Philadelphia Union...
MLS
lvsportsbiz.com

Foley’s Group Looked At 20 Potential MLS Stadium Sites, Talked With Raiders About Using Allegiant Stadium In Quest For MLS Team

Bill Foley’s sports and entertainment staff looked at 20 potential locations for a Major League Soccer Stadium in metro Las Vegas, talked with Raiders owner Mark Davis about the prospect of using Allegiant Stadium for a MLS team and picked a name, the Las Vegas Heroes, for a potential MLS team as part of his organization’s efforts to bring pro soccer to the Las Vegas market.
NFL
97.9 KICK FM

Video of an Abandoned NBA Players Massive Dream Home in Illinois

A Mega Mansion that was supposed to be the dream home for an NBA player now sits abandoned in Illinois, and the video of what inside has to be seen to be believed. The video (which does have some graphic graffiti just to warn you) says the property was actually purchased way back in 1989, and that it was refinanced multiple times since then, but the last time the property was for sale was in 2013. Now, this video is a year old so things could have changed with the property since then BUT the video is still a fascinating watch nonetheless.
NBA
phillysoccerpage.net

CASA Soccer League: Matchweek 2 Fall 2021

Philadelphia’s biggest soccer league is back in swing as another wild week of CASA Soccer League action is in the books as Philly Soccer Page brings you all of CASA’s 11v11 Spring season results. A big thank you is always in order to CASA’s chief executive, Nolan Bair, the CASA writing team, and all the captains for their continued communication and camaraderie throughout the season!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Orlando Sentinel

What we learned from Orlando Pride’s loss to OL Reign

The Orlando Pride dropped a 3-0 decision to OL Reign in Tacoma, Washington, on Sunday night. Here’s what we learned from the match as the team chases a playoff spot: Reign diamond overwhelms midfield The loss was cemented in the first half when the Pride were overwhelmed by an onslaught of pressure from OL Reign. Orlando entered the game aware of the Reign’s attacking threats — including ...
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Sports

Europa League scores: Live updates with West Ham, Celtic and Lazio in action; Leicester, Napoli lose

Matchday 2 of the UEFA Europa League group stage games is underway Thursday, with no shortage prestigious teams involved. Olympique de Marseille, Celtic and West Ham United are all currently in action for the day's late slate of games, all of which are streaming on Paramount+. There were a few surprises the earlier fixtures, with both Napoli of Serie A and Leicester City of the Premier League suffering defeats.
UEFA
Reuters

Beckham increases ownership stake in MLS club Inter Miami

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Former England captain David Beckham has increased his ownership stake in Inter Miami, the Major League Soccer (MLS) club said on Friday. Inter Miami, who made their MLS debut last year, said in a news release that co-owners Beckham and brothers Jorge and Jose Mas finalised the buyout of Marcelo Claure and Masayoshi Son.
MLS
Sporting News

Manchester United legend Beckham increases stake in MLS franchise Inter Miami

Manchester United legend David Beckham has increased his stake in Inter Miami, with the former England captain saying he is "more committed than ever" to the MLS franchise. Beckham is a co-owner of the Florida-based outfit but, along with Mas brothers Jorge and Jose, has taken on even greater control after finalising the buyout of Marcelo Claure and Masayoshi Son.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy