Cañon City, CO

Diesel survey: Canon City's cheapest station

 9 days ago
(CANON CITY, CO) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.19 if you’re buying diesel in Canon City, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Canon City area went to U Pump It at 115 N Raynolds Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.4 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.59, at Loaf 'N Jug at 912 Royal Gorge Blvd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Canon City area was $3.50, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

U Pump It

115 N Raynolds Ave, Canon City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.54
$3.74
$4.00
$3.40

Gasamat

1525 Greenwood Ave, Canon City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.54
$3.84
$4.04
$3.44

Exxon

2075 Fremont Dr., Canon City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.99
$4.29
$3.49

Alta Convenience

1501 Central Avenue, Canon City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.66
$3.96
$4.26
$3.49

Exxon

420 Royal Gorge Blvd, Canon City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.99
$4.29
$3.49

Exxon

1410 Elm Street, Canon City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.99
$4.29
$3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

