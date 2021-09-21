Diesel survey: Canon City's cheapest station
(CANON CITY, CO) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.19 if you’re buying diesel in Canon City, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Canon City area went to U Pump It at 115 N Raynolds Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.4 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.59, at Loaf 'N Jug at 912 Royal Gorge Blvd, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Canon City area was $3.50, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.54
$3.74
$4.00
$3.40
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.54
$3.84
$4.04
$3.44
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.99
$4.29
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.66
$3.96
$4.26
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.99
$4.29
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.99
$4.29
$3.49
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
