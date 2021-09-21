CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Pittsburgh's cheapest

 9 days ago
(PITTSBURGH, PA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.30 depending on where in Pittsburgh they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Pittsburgh area went to Speedway at 4420 Browns Hill Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.35 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.65, at Sunoco at 310 Cedar Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.58, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Speedway

4420 Browns Hill Rd, Squirrel Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.49
$3.79
$3.35

Exxon

7530 Penn Ave, East End
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$--
$3.95
$3.45

US Gas

4215 Ohio River Blvd, Bellevue
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.45
$3.95
$3.49

Marathon

3998 Steubenville Pike, Robinson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.49

Amoco

1709 Saw Mill Run Blvd, Brookline
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$3.55

BP

2269 Noblestown Rd, Green Tree
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.75
$4.05
$3.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

