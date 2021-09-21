Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Pittsburgh's cheapest

(PITTSBURGH, PA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.30 depending on where in Pittsburgh they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Pittsburgh area went to Speedway at 4420 Browns Hill Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.35 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.65, at Sunoco at 310 Cedar Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.58, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Speedway 4420 Browns Hill Rd, Squirrel Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.35

Exxon 7530 Penn Ave, East End

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ 3.95 $ 3.45

US Gas 4215 Ohio River Blvd, Bellevue

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.95 $ 3.49

Marathon 3998 Steubenville Pike, Robinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.49

Amoco 1709 Saw Mill Run Blvd, Brookline

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ 3.55

BP 2269 Noblestown Rd, Green Tree

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.75 $ 4.05 $ 3.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.