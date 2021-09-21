Survey of Oneill diesel prices shows where to save $0.00 per gallon

(ONEILL, NE) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Oneill, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Oneill area on Tuesday, found that Phillips 66 at 202 E Douglas Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Phillips 66 at 202 E Douglas St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.19, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Phillips 66 202 E Douglas St, O'Neill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Pump & Pantry 328 W Douglas St, O'Neill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Cenex 204 E Us-20, O'Neill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.