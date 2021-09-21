Hamilton diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.00
(HAMILTON, MT) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Hamilton area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Hamilton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.43, at Exxon at 932 S 1St St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.43, listed at Exxon at 932 S 1St St.
The average price across the greater Hamilton area was $3.43, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.38
$3.68
$3.88
$3.43
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.38
$3.68
$3.88
$3.43
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$3.64
$3.84
$3.43
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0