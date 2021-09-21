CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kailua-kona, HI

Kailua Kona diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.53

Kailua-Kona Voice
Kailua-Kona Voice
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eALv8_0c3D4u2F00

(KAILUA KONA, HI) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.53 if you’re buying diesel in Kailua Kona, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Kailua Kona area on Tuesday, found that Costco at 73-5600 Maiau Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Big Island Energy at 74-574 Honokohau Street, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.52

The average price across the greater Kailua Kona area was $4.25, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Costco

73-5600 Maiau St, Kailua Kona
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.75
$--
$3.95
$3.99

Big Island Energy

74-574 Honokohau Street, Kailua-Kona
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.21
$4.39
$--
$4.52

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Report

Portland diesel price check reveals $0.89 savings at cheapest station

(PORTLAND, OR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.89 if you’re buying diesel in Portland, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Portland area on Tuesday, found that Jay's Garage at 724 Se Morrison Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.2 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 4719 Ne Sandy Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.09.
PORTLAND, OR
Kailua-Kona Voice

Kailua-Kona Voice

Kailua-Kona, HI
10
Followers
144
Post
140
Views
ABOUT

With Kailua-Kona Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy