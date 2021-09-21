Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Saint Cloud

(SAINT CLOUD, MN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.64 if you’re buying diesel in Saint Cloud, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Saint Cloud area on Tuesday, found that Little Dukes at 1725 Pinecone Rd Shad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Cenex at 1030 33Rd St S, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.43

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.15, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Little Dukes 1725 Pinecone Rd S, Sartell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ 3.19 $ 2.79

Holiday 905 Cr-4, St Cloud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 2.93

Kwik Trip 105 2Nd St S, Sartell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ 3.58 $ 2.94

Kwik Trip 458 Great Oak Dr, Waite Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 2.98

Kwik Trip 6250 Cr-120, St Cloud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 2.98

BP 208 1St Ne, Sartell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.11 $ 3.39 $ 3.00 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.11 $ 3.39 $ 3.00

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.