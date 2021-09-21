Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Saint Cloud
(SAINT CLOUD, MN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.64 if you’re buying diesel in Saint Cloud, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Saint Cloud area on Tuesday, found that Little Dukes at 1725 Pinecone Rd Shad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Cenex at 1030 33Rd St S, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.43
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.15, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$3.19
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$--
$3.58
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.69
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.69
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.11
$3.39
$3.00
|card
card$2.99
$3.11
$3.39
$3.00
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
