Valve patents “instant play” game downloads

Steam is by far the most popular games marketplace on PC, but the platform is not without its issues. One of its biggest problems is related to the inability to play games while they are downloading. Now, this isn’t a huge issue when you’re looking to play small indie games. But it is a real hassle in the case of many modern AAA titles since these tend to take up anywhere between 50 and 100 gigs of space these days. Unless you have good internet, you’re probably already used to having to wait several hours every time you download one of these games. But maybe in the near future you won’t have to.

