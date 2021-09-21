CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Valve patents “instant play” game downloads

By Matt Kamen
NME
 9 days ago

Steam owner Valve has plans for a new method of downloading games, allowing players instant access to software while it’s installing. The system is found in a new patent filing, which you can view online here and here. While it has the rather dry title of “Tracking file system read operations for instant play of video games, and for client-side discarding and prefetching of game data”, the implications could be significant for players and developers alike.

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
PCGamesN

Valve’s Steam Deck OS leaks onto other portable gaming PCs

Valve’s Steam Deck developer kits have been out in the wild for less than a day. Yet, according to a tweet by SteamDB’s creator, Pavel Djundik, the portable rig’s operating system has already leaked. Better still, enthusiasts have apparently managed to get it running on other handheld gaming PCs. In...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Valve adds shorter comp games to ‘Counter-Strike: Global Offensive’

The latest update to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has added two separate competitive preferences, allowing for longer or shorter ranked matches. As part of Operation Riptide, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive players will now be able to choose whether they’d like to play a short or long competitive match. Shorter matches have a maximum of 16 rounds, while long games will have a maximum of 30.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Full game - Download

Friday Night Funkin' is an open-sourcer hythm gameb yCameron "Ninjamuffin99" Taylor, David "PhantomArcade" Brown, Isaac "kawaisprite" Garcia and evilsk8. It’s fully free, but please consider supporting it’s authors through Itch.io. Games’ description:. Uh oh! Your tryin to kiss ur hot girlfriend, but her MEAN and EVIL dad is trying to...
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

007 Legends free full pc game for download

007 Legends, a first-person shooter game, is available. Eurocom developed it for Microsoft Windows. Activision published this game in November 2012. James Bond 007 Blood Stone is also available for download. The plotting of this game takes place after several years have passed since the Skyfall event, and Bond remembers...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downloads#Playing Games#Patents#Video Game#Steam#Sega#Yakuza#Miracle World
thegamerhq.com

Gone Home Free Download PC windows game

After a year abroad, you arrive at home. Your family is expected to welcome you home, but it’s empty. There is something wrong. Is everyone safe? What’s the story? Gone Home is a story exploration game by The Fullbright Company. Gone Home is an interactive exploration simulation. To discover the stories behind the house, you can examine every inch of it. Every drawer and every door is open. To find clues, pick up and inspect objects. Investigate the things they have left behind to uncover the stories of one family’s past.
VIDEO GAMES
yankodesign.com

Razer’s patently absurd “finger gloves” let you play mobile games without getting sweaty thumbs

I’m convinced that Razer’s product development team spends most of their time planning out elaborate practical jokes that they possibly then turn into real products that their fan base will unquestioningly buy for a laugh. The company’s known to release great gaming gear but also some questionably weird products, like a “gaming toaster” and even this sustainable reusable straw that comes with its own compact carrying case. Their most recent launch? A pair of finger gloves that ‘absorb sweat’ and prevent friction burn while mobile gaming.
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

Wreckfest PC Game Full Version Download

Bugbear Entertainment’s Wreckfest racing game is a great one to play with your friends or family. Wreckfest is a racing game that’s second to none. This game is suitable for all players. It’s fun to play, and players will love it. Have you never tried the game? If so, you’re...
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

Dragons Dogma Dark Arisen Game Download

This game offers both the Japanese-style, detail-oriented battles and the retro European and American tabletop style of role-playing. This A.RPG was launched on the home console platform in 2012. It was created to address the impact European and American role-playing game “The Elder Scrolls” has on the global market. (With) Water (wind). This game, whether it is available on consoles or PC, reveals fundamental differences between East and West game developers. Incongruity is a hallmark of the games that were merged during this period.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
SONY
pocketgamer.com

Here is how to download and play Everdale on Android

Everdale is Supercell’s latest mobile game. It has no elements of fights or battles making it a one of a kind game for the developer. The Finnish studio refers to Everdale as a collaborative mobile building simulation game. The game was announced a month back and is now available to download and play in a few selected countries.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to equip weapon, armor skins in New World

Players jumping into New World will be looking to add some uniqueness to their outfit, whether that be using a specific weapon, taking specific armor, or perhaps exploring some of the skin options in the game. Those who preordered the Deluxe Edition of the game will have a few skin...
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

Transformers: Fall of Cybertron PC Download Game for free

Overview of Transformers: Fall of Cybertron: PC Game. Transformers Fall of Cybertron, a third-person Shooting Video Game of 2012, is amazing. This game was developed by High Moon Studio and published by Activision. This game will be released on August 21st, 2012. The story tells the story about the Transformers and the final days of contention on Cybertron. Players will embark on an exciting adventure through a post-apocalyptic world with higher stakes and greater scale. Each Character has unique capabilities and multiple forms: Grimlock’s fire-breathing Dinobot frame and the renegade Combaticons combining to create the colossal Bruticus characters.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

CoD Vanguard hackers now have the power to instantly end games in beta

CoD Vanguard’s beta has only just begun and hackers are already spoiling it for players by manually ending games early with a click of a button. With CoD Vanguard’s beta in full swing ahead of the game’s release on November 5, the hype surrounding the brand new WWII FPS is at an all-time high.
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

Football Manager 2016 PC Download Game for free

FM16 or Football Manager 2016 PC Game Download is an amazing and incredible soccer game, well-known for its stunning graphics. FM16 Game feels more like a simulation game than a real-life game. Football Manager 2016 PC Game Download offers only two game modes. The storyline, or theme mode, is the first game mode that players can play. The authentic Football Manager 16 PC Game download also offers a great game mode. You can also create your club and play with computer robots. The ProZone Match Analysis is the best Football Manager 2016 PC Game download. Players can view their match analysis and scoreboard after completing a match. This chart view is very responsive and allows them to view the match results.
SOCCER
IGN

Valve Index is Out in Australia – Here Are the Games IGN AU Loves

The Valve Index is finally available in Australia, and still represents one of the best VR solutions money can buy. I’ve spent several weeks playing with the hardware* and testing a wide variety of games, and have come away impressed by the quality of the system's tracking, its controllers, the built-in speakers and the resolution and refresh rate of its display. Almost all the points made in IGN’s full Valve Index review absolutely still stand, but a couple of things have changed since then.
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

Shovel Knight PC Game Download For Free

Shovel Knight is a 2D side-scrolling platformer that uses an 8-bit graphic style. Players control the protagonist, Shovel Knight, collecting treasures and fighting the Order of No Quarter. Shovel Knight uses his shovel to attack enemies and find treasure. He can also aim below enemies while jumping to bounce on them, like the DuckTales pogo jump or Zelda II: The Adventure of Link’s downward thrust.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Best free games 2021: 20 free games on PC you can download and play right now

The best free games are kind of what make PC gaming so great – while big titles like Deathloop might get all the fanfare, the free games are what us PC gamers really play the most with our friends. And, it makes sense. The low price makes it easy for all of our friends to get the same game and get playing together. Games like Paladins and League of Legends became so huge precisely because anyone can buy them and play them at any time.
VIDEO GAMES
fictiontalk.com

Steam Might Soon Finally Allow You to Play Games While They’re Downloading

Steam is by far the most popular games marketplace on PC, but the platform is not without its issues. One of its biggest problems is related to the inability to play games while they are downloading. Now, this isn’t a huge issue when you’re looking to play small indie games. But it is a real hassle in the case of many modern AAA titles since these tend to take up anywhere between 50 and 100 gigs of space these days. Unless you have good internet, you’re probably already used to having to wait several hours every time you download one of these games. But maybe in the near future you won’t have to.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Valve Is Sending Out Steam Decks To Developers For Testing Their Games

Valve has seemingly sent out Steam Deck development kits to a number of developers to test their games on the hardware. The Washington based giant recently confirmed that it would indeed be sending out hardware units to developers, which has seemingly been confirmed with recent activity of developers on Twitter.
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

Tales of Vesperia Definitive Game Download

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition PC Game 2019 Overview. This is one of my favorite tales games, in which two friends find their destiny. The Definitive Edition celebrates the 10th anniversary of Tales of Vesperia. The Empire controls the Empire and a power struggle begins in a civilization that is dependent on blastia technology.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy