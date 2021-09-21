CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, AL

Thirsty truck? Here's Jackson's cheapest diesel

Jackson News Flash
Jackson News Flash
 9 days ago
(JACKSON, AL) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Jackson, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Jackson area went to Purple Cow at 3701 N College Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Purple Cow at 3701 N College Ave, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Jackson area was $3.09, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Purple Cow

3701 N College Ave, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Jackson News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

