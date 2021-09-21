Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Beaufort stations charging $0.35 extra

(BEAUFORT, NC) Savings of as much as $0.35 per gallon on diesel were available in the Beaufort area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Beaufort area went to Speedway at 1800 Live Oak St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.17 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.52, at Go Gas at 105 N 28Th St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Beaufort area was $3.30, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Speedway 1800 Live Oak St, NorthCarolina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ 3.17

Shell 2311 Bridges St, Morehead City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.22

Go Gas 105 N 28Th St, Morehead City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.52

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.