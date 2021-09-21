CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, NC

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Beaufort stations charging $0.35 extra

Beaufort News Watch
Beaufort News Watch
 9 days ago
(BEAUFORT, NC) Savings of as much as $0.35 per gallon on diesel were available in the Beaufort area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Beaufort area went to Speedway at 1800 Live Oak St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.17 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.52, at Go Gas at 105 N 28Th St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Beaufort area was $3.30, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Speedway

1800 Live Oak St, NorthCarolina
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$3.17

Shell

2311 Bridges St, Morehead City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.22

Go Gas

105 N 28Th St, Morehead City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.52

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Beaufort News Watch

Beaufort, NC
ABOUT

With Beaufort News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

