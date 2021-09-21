Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Beaufort stations charging $0.35 extra
(BEAUFORT, NC) Savings of as much as $0.35 per gallon on diesel were available in the Beaufort area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Beaufort area went to Speedway at 1800 Live Oak St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.17 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.52, at Go Gas at 105 N 28Th St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Beaufort area was $3.30, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.22
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.52
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
