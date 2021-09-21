Diesel survey: Iron Mountain's cheapest station

(IRON MOUNTAIN, MI) Savings of as much as $0.20 per gallon on diesel were available in the Iron Mountain area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Iron Mountain area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.17, at Murphy USA at 1940 S Stephenson Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.37, listed at Krist at 1048 Roosevelt Rd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.27, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA 1940 S Stephenson Ave, Iron Mountain

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ 3.50 $ 3.96 $ 3.17

Holiday 1523 S Stephenson Ave , Iron Mountain

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.37 $ 3.77 $ 3.27

Krist 1048 Roosevelt Rd, Niagara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ 3.37

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.