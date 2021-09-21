CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iron Mountain, MI

Diesel survey: Iron Mountain's cheapest station

Iron Mountain News Alert
Iron Mountain News Alert
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsGNo_0c3D4f2a00

(IRON MOUNTAIN, MI) Savings of as much as $0.20 per gallon on diesel were available in the Iron Mountain area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Iron Mountain area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.17, at Murphy USA at 1940 S Stephenson Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.37, listed at Krist at 1048 Roosevelt Rd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.27, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA

1940 S Stephenson Ave, Iron Mountain
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.10
$3.50
$3.96
$3.17

Holiday

1523 S Stephenson Ave , Iron Mountain
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.37
$3.77
$3.27

Krist

1048 Roosevelt Rd, Niagara
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.69
$4.09
$3.37

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Manhattan Echo

Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, NY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $2.00 if you’re buying diesel in Manhattan, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Manhattan area went to Sonomax at 278 Greenpoint Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.99, at BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, the survey found:
MANHATTAN, NY
Iron Mountain News Alert

Iron Mountain News Alert

Iron Mountain, MI
30
Followers
235
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Iron Mountain News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy