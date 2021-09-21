Diesel survey: Iron Mountain's cheapest station
(IRON MOUNTAIN, MI) Savings of as much as $0.20 per gallon on diesel were available in the Iron Mountain area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Iron Mountain area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.17, at Murphy USA at 1940 S Stephenson Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.37, listed at Krist at 1048 Roosevelt Rd.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.27, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.10
$3.50
$3.96
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.37
$3.77
$3.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.17
$3.69
$4.09
$3.37
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0