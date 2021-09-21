Diesel lookout: $0.73 savings at cheapest Magee station
(MAGEE, MS) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.73 in the greater Magee area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Magee area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.66, at Murphy USA at 1623 Simpson Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 1790 Simpson Hwy 49.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.97, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$2.66
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$2.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$3.00
$3.40
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.86
$3.21
$3.56
$3.34
|card
card$2.86
$--
$3.56
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0