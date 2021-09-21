Diesel lookout: $0.73 savings at cheapest Magee station

(MAGEE, MS) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.73 in the greater Magee area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Magee area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.66, at Murphy USA at 1623 Simpson Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 1790 Simpson Hwy 49.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.97, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA 1623 Simpson Hwy, Magee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.66

CEFCO 1563 Simpson Hwy, Magee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.69

Exxon 1539 Simpson Hwy, Magee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 3.00 $ 3.40 $ 2.85

Shell 1304 Simpson Hwy, Magee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Love's Travel Stop 1790 Simpson Hwy 49, Magee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.86 $ 3.21 $ 3.56 $ 3.34 card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ 3.56 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.