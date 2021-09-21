CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magee, MS

Diesel lookout: $0.73 savings at cheapest Magee station

Magee Updates
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04T0If_0c3D4cOP00

(MAGEE, MS) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.73 in the greater Magee area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Magee area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.66, at Murphy USA at 1623 Simpson Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 1790 Simpson Hwy 49.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.97, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA

1623 Simpson Hwy, Magee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$2.66

CEFCO

1563 Simpson Hwy, Magee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$2.69

Exxon

1539 Simpson Hwy, Magee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$3.00
$3.40
$2.85

Shell

1304 Simpson Hwy, Magee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.89

Love's Travel Stop

1790 Simpson Hwy 49, Magee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.86
$3.21
$3.56
$3.34
card
card$2.86
$--
$3.56
$3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Magee Updates

Magee, MS
