CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Klay Thompson’s Warriors return remains uncertain

Field Level Media
Field Level Media
 9 days ago

Klay Thompson‘s return to the court remains without an official target date.

The Warriors released an update Monday on the progress of Thompson, who missed the last two seasons due to a torn left ACL and a torn right Achilles. Golden State opens training camp on Sept. 28.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers previously hinted at a December return for the five-time All-Star. Golden State’s season begins on Oct. 19 at the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Klay Thompson, who has missed the last two seasons due to a torn left ACL and a torn right Achilles, has made good progress during his rehabilitation over the course of the summer and is on pace to return for the 2021-22 season,” the Warriors said on Twitter.

“The exact time for his return this season will be based on his continued progress. Klay, who underwent surgery on his right Achilles on November 25, 2020, is expected to participate in various controlled drills during training camp.”

Thompson, 31, tore his ACL in the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors in June 2019 and has not played since.

A three-time NBA champion, Thompson owns a career average of 19.5 points in 615 games over his eight NBA seasons. He has a career shooting percentage of 41.9 percent from 3-point range.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01yYrS_0c3D4TOk00
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

James Wiseman Also Rehabbing

In other Warriors news, 20-year-old center James Wiseman won’t be ready for the start of the season after right knee surgery on April 15.

The Warriors said that Wiseman, who underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus, is expected to be cleared for jumping on Oct. 15. The team said Wiseman may be cleared for individual shooting and other individual activities during training camp.

Wiseman, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft, averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds in 39 games (27 starts) before the injury.

–Field Level Media (@FieldLevelMedia)

Comments / 6

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Mike Brown Says Klay Thompson Didn't Know He Was Illegally Using His Boat: "He Was Parking His Boat Anywhere."

It's not a secret that Klay Thompson loves to hang out in his boat. He's always live on Instagram enjoying the view, having a nice time, and reaching out to his fans. The thing is that, apparently, Thompson wasn't exactly law-abiding when it came to his beloved boat. According to Mike Brown, he was parking the boat everywhere and he had to hook him up with a parking spot so he could avoid trouble.
NBA
firstsportz.com

NBA 2021-22 Season: DeMarcus Cousins Agrees to a One-Year Deal with LA Lakers

DeMarcus Cousins seems to the latest veteran to join the LA Lakers ahead of the 2021-22 season. Having not found a permanent home for the past few seasons in the NBA for the 31-years-old. However, after the likes of Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard among many others, Cousins seems to be latest addition to the yellow and purple army as they look to avenge their heart-breaking loss in the previous season.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
James Wiseman
Person
Bob Myers
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson get more help with latest Warriors addition

The Golden State Warriors aren’t done making changes in the crew. Now, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson will get even more help for the upcoming season with the latest addition to the squad. The Warriors front office isn’t just focusing on the players’ roster but on the coaching staff as well. Following the recent changes […] The post Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson get more help with latest Warriors addition appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
FanSided

JaVale McGee on Warriors’ Klay Thompson: “He didn’t hurt his arm”

The Golden State Warriors are, if everything goes smoothly, going to be returning five-time All-Star this season, and there’s no doubt he’ll still be an incredibly impactful player even if his athleticism isn’t quite there. While we don’t know how athletic Thompson will come back at, having two season-ending lower-body...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#Acl#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Toronto Raptors#Fieldlevelmedia
fantasypros.com

Klay Thompson (Achilles) targeting a December return to action

NBA Insider Shams Charania said Friday that the Warriors are targeting a December return for Klay Thompson. (Stadium on Twitter) November will mark one year since Thompson ruptured his Achilles and according to Charania, the Warriors are in no hurry to rush him back. Even when he does return to the lineup, it's likely that he is on a minutes limit for quite a while after missing more than two full years of game action. He's a fine stash if your league has IR spots, but it doesn't seem smart to target Thompson early in drafts this season.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Former Warriors guard looking for another chance with Stephen Curry

The battle to become Stephen Curry’s next backup is heating up, as the Golden State Warriors continue to work out different guards for the job. The newest player to enter this competition is someone who already familiar with playing for the Warriors and Curry. According to TheWarriorsTalk on Twitter, the...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Warriors' Brown reveals hilarious story about Klay's boat

Klay Thompson has entertained Warriors fans all offseason with his Instagram Live sessions from his boat. But it wasn't long ago that the Warriors star wasn't a seasoned boat captain. In fact, early on Captain Klay thought he could just park his boat wherever he wanted. That is until Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown set him straight and got him his own slip.
NBA
NBC Sports

JaVale believes Warriors will see 'old' Klay upon return

JaVale McGee was alongside Klay Thompson for several remarkable seasons with the Warriors, including helping bring two championships to the Bay Area. Thompson has missed the past two NBA seasons as he battles back from multiple lower-body injuries, but his former teammate believes the sharpshooter will be the same old star when he gets back on the court.
NBA
Mercury News

Warriors scrimmage without Klay Thompson, plus more training camp takeaways

SAN FRANCISCO — While the Warriors ran the court in their first official scrimmage of training camp Wednesday, Klay Thompson didn’t participate, but he still made sure to contribute some trash talk. “You can hear him chirping away from the corner,” coach Steve Kerr said. Thompson, still recovering from an...
NBA
Field Level Media

Field Level Media

Kirkland, WA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

Field Level Media features a network of 200+ professional writers and editors providing breaking sports news, analysis and coverage of more than 7,000 annual events.

 https://fieldlevelmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy