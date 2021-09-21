Diesel price check: This is Show Low's cheapest station

(SHOW LOW, AZ) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.22 depending on where in Show Low they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Show Low area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.01, at Maverik at 901 Penrod Road. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.23, listed at Speedway at 1981 E Deuce Of Clubs.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.11, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Maverik 901 Penrod Road, Show Low

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ 3.28 $ 3.48 $ 3.01

Splash & Dash 261 N White Mountain Rd , Show Low

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 3.18 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Circle K 311 E Deuce Of Clubs, Show Low

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ 3.49 $ 3.78 $ 3.09

Speedway 331 W Deuce Of Clubs, Show Low

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ 3.49 $ 3.78 $ 3.09

Speedway 1790 S White Mountain Rd, Show Low

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ 3.38 $ 3.48 $ 3.09

Circle K 1600 W Deuce Of Clubs, Show Low

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ 3.49 $ 3.78 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.