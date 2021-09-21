Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Tuba City
(TUBA CITY, AZ) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.01 if you’re buying diesel in Tuba City, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Tuba City area went to Superfuels at Us-160, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.23 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.24, at Alon at 417 Main St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.24, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$3.23
$3.43
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$--
$--
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$3.39
$3.54
$3.24
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0