Tuba City, AZ

Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Tuba City

Tuba City Updates
 9 days ago
(TUBA CITY, AZ) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.01 if you’re buying diesel in Tuba City, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Tuba City area went to Superfuels at Us-160, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.23 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.24, at Alon at 417 Main St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.24, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Superfuels

Us-160, Tuba City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.23
$3.43
$3.23

Alon

417 Main St, Tuba City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$--
$--
$3.24

Speedway

Us-160, Tuba City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.24

Chevron

Us-160, Tuba City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$3.39
$3.54
$3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

