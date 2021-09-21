Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Tuba City

(TUBA CITY, AZ) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.01 if you’re buying diesel in Tuba City, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Tuba City area went to Superfuels at Us-160, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.23 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.24, at Alon at 417 Main St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.24, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Superfuels Us-160, Tuba City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.23 $ 3.43 $ 3.23

Alon 417 Main St, Tuba City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ 3.24

Speedway Us-160, Tuba City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.24

Chevron Us-160, Tuba City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.39 $ 3.54 $ 3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.