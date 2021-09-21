CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miles City, MT

Miles City diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.00

Miles City Updates
Miles City Updates
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gvd1k_0c3D3pN900

(MILES CITY, MT) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Miles City area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Miles City area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.24, at Exxon at 1210 S Haynes Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.24, listed at Exxon at 1210 S Haynes Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.24, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Exxon

1210 S Haynes Ave, Miles City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$3.24

Conoco

1308 S Haynes Ave, Miles City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$3.54
$3.74
$3.24

Cenex

1815 S Haynes Ave, Miles City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$3.54
$3.94
$3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Report

Portland diesel price check reveals $0.89 savings at cheapest station

(PORTLAND, OR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.89 if you’re buying diesel in Portland, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Portland area on Tuesday, found that Jay's Garage at 724 Se Morrison Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.2 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 4719 Ne Sandy Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.09.
PORTLAND, OR
Miles City Updates

Miles City Updates

Miles City, MT
13
Followers
190
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Miles City Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy