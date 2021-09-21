Miles City diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.00

(MILES CITY, MT) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Miles City area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Miles City area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.24, at Exxon at 1210 S Haynes Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.24, listed at Exxon at 1210 S Haynes Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.24, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Exxon 1210 S Haynes Ave, Miles City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.24

Conoco 1308 S Haynes Ave, Miles City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.74 $ 3.24

Cenex 1815 S Haynes Ave, Miles City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.94 $ 3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.