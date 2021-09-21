Miles City diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.00
(MILES CITY, MT) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Miles City area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Miles City area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.24, at Exxon at 1210 S Haynes Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.24, listed at Exxon at 1210 S Haynes Ave.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.24, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$3.54
$3.74
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$3.54
$3.94
$3.24
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0