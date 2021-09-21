Survey pinpoints Spencer's cheapest diesel

(SPENCER, IA) You could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on diesel in Spencer, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Spencer area went to Sinclair at 4318 Hwy Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at Hy-Vee at 819 Grand Ave, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Spencer area was $2.98, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sinclair 4318 Hwy Blvd, Spencer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

STAR Energy 903 32Nd Ave W, Spencer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.96

Hy-Vee 819 Grand Ave, Spencer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ 2.99 $ -- $ 2.99

Sinclair 1804 Hwy Blvd, Spencer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 2.99 $ -- $ 2.99

Casey's 411 W 18Th St, Spencer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Casey's 805 S Grand Ave, Spencer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ -- $ 3.54 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.