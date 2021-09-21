Survey pinpoints Spencer's cheapest diesel
(SPENCER, IA) You could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on diesel in Spencer, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Spencer area went to Sinclair at 4318 Hwy Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at Hy-Vee at 819 Grand Ave, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Spencer area was $2.98, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$2.99
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$2.99
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$--
$3.54
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
