Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Pearsall

(PEARSALL, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.53 depending on where in Pearsall they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Pearsall area went to H-E-B at 225 S Ih-35, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.71 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.24, at Chevron at 130 S Ih-35, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.93, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

H-E-B 225 S Ih-35, Pearsall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 2.96 $ 3.25 $ 2.71

Valero 604 N Oak St, Pearsall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ 2.78

Shell 1104 W Comel St, Pearsall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Chevron 1518 N Oak St, Pearsall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Chevron 130 S Ih-35, Pearsall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ -- $ -- $ 3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.