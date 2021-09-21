CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearsall, TX

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Pearsall

 9 days ago
(PEARSALL, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.53 depending on where in Pearsall they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Pearsall area went to H-E-B at 225 S Ih-35, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.71 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.24, at Chevron at 130 S Ih-35, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.93, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

H-E-B

225 S Ih-35, Pearsall
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$2.96
$3.25
$2.71

Valero

604 N Oak St, Pearsall
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$--
$--
$2.78

Shell

1104 W Comel St, Pearsall
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.95

Chevron

1518 N Oak St, Pearsall
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$2.95

Chevron

130 S Ih-35, Pearsall
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.90
$--
$--
$3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

