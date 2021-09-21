Diesel lookout: $0.25 savings at cheapest Philadelphia station
(PHILADELPHIA, MS) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.25 in the greater Philadelphia area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Philadelphia area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.84, at CEFCO at 1534 Ms-16 W. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Northside Shortstop at 12070 Pecan Ave.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.94, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$--
$--
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0