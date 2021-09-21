Diesel lookout: $0.25 savings at cheapest Philadelphia station

(PHILADELPHIA, MS) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.25 in the greater Philadelphia area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Philadelphia area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.84, at CEFCO at 1534 Ms-16 W. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Northside Shortstop at 12070 Pecan Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.94, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

CEFCO 1534 Ms-16 W, Philadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.84

Shell Pecan Ave, Philadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Shell 294 W Beacon St, Philadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Philadelphia Superette 1006 Holland , Philadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Northside Shortstop 12070 Pecan Ave, Philadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.