Survey of New York diesel prices reveals $2.00 savings at cheapest station
(NEW YORK, NY) The price of diesel varies by as much as $2.00 in the greater New York area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the New York area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 176 Mcguiness Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.99
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.50, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.01
$3.13
$3.29
$2.99
|card
card$3.11
$3.23
$3.39
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.11
$3.27
$2.99
|card
card$3.19
$3.31
$3.47
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.03
$3.11
$3.27
$3.19
|card
card$3.13
$3.21
$3.37
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.15
$3.39
$3.49
$3.19
|card
card$3.15
$3.43
$3.57
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.07
$--
$--
$3.21
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.21
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.13
$3.43
$3.63
$3.24
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
