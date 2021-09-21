Survey of New York diesel prices reveals $2.00 savings at cheapest station

(NEW YORK, NY) The price of diesel varies by as much as $2.00 in the greater New York area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the New York area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 176 Mcguiness Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.99

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.50, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Conoco 176 Mcguiness Blvd, Brooklyn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.01 $ 3.13 $ 3.29 $ 2.99 card card $ 3.11 $ 3.23 $ 3.39 $ 3.24

Sonomax 278 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.11 $ 3.27 $ 2.99 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.31 $ 3.47 $ 3.24

Broadway Diesel & Gas 156 Broadway Jersey City Nj, Jersey City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ 3.11 $ 3.27 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.13 $ 3.21 $ 3.37 $ 3.29

Fuel 4 445 Nj-3 E, Secaucus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.15 $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.15 $ 3.43 $ 3.57 $ 3.19

Merit Petroleum 782 Tonnele Ave, Jersey City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ 3.21 card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.21

Speedway 701 Nj-440 S , Jersey City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 3.63 $ 3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.