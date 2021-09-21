CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Survey of New York diesel prices reveals $2.00 savings at cheapest station

New York Bulletin
 9 days ago
(NEW YORK, NY) The price of diesel varies by as much as $2.00 in the greater New York area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the New York area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 176 Mcguiness Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.99

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.50, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Conoco

176 Mcguiness Blvd, Brooklyn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.01
$3.13
$3.29
$2.99
card
card$3.11
$3.23
$3.39
$3.24

Sonomax

278 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.11
$3.27
$2.99
card
card$3.19
$3.31
$3.47
$3.24

Broadway Diesel & Gas

156 Broadway Jersey City Nj, Jersey City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.03
$3.11
$3.27
$3.19
card
card$3.13
$3.21
$3.37
$3.29

Fuel 4

445 Nj-3 E, Secaucus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.15
$3.39
$3.49
$3.19
card
card$3.15
$3.43
$3.57
$3.19

Merit Petroleum

782 Tonnele Ave, Jersey City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.07
$--
$--
$3.21
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.21

Speedway

701 Nj-440 S , Jersey City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.13
$3.43
$3.63
$3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

