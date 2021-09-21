Survey pinpoints Vandalia's cheapest diesel

(VANDALIA, IL) Savings of as much as $0.62 per gallon on diesel were available in the Vandalia area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Vandalia area on Tuesday, found that Mach 1 at 701 Veterans Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot Travel Center at 10 Hwy I-70, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.71

The average price across the greater Vandalia area was $3.29, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Mach 1 701 Veterans Ave, Vandalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.31 $ 3.61 $ 3.95 $ 3.09

Jack Flash 1820 Veterans Ave, Vandalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.31 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Casey's 1310 N 8Th St, Vandalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.31 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Pilot Travel Center 10 Hwy I-70, Vandalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.28 $ 3.55 $ 3.89 $ 3.71

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.