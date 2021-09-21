Survey pinpoints Vandalia's cheapest diesel
(VANDALIA, IL) Savings of as much as $0.62 per gallon on diesel were available in the Vandalia area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Vandalia area on Tuesday, found that Mach 1 at 701 Veterans Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot Travel Center at 10 Hwy I-70, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.71
The average price across the greater Vandalia area was $3.29, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.31
$3.61
$3.95
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.31
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.31
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.28
$3.55
$3.89
$3.71
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
