Hail Satan: heavy metal meat freaks Black Axe Mangal are back in business
The only restaurant in London with floorboards covered in phallic imagery and an OTT oven painted with images from cult 1979 movie ‘The Warriors’ (it was rock ’n’ roll legends Kiss before that), Black Axe Mangal managed to a meld a heavy metal aesthetic with some seriously decent meat cooking and massive flavours from chef owner Lee Tiernan – an acolyte of St John – ever since opening in Islington in 2015.www.timeout.com
