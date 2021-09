A food firm is planning what it says will be the world’s largest ‘vertical farm’ near Bristol as it seeks to supply some of the UK’s biggest supermarkets with fresh produce.Vertical, or indoor, farming sees plants grown in multi-layered buildings using artifical lights instead of in greenhouses. Jones Food Company already claims to own Europe’s largest vertical farm, in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire.Now the firm says it is going one step further by building the world’s largest in Lydney, Gloucestershire, which will have 148,000sq ft of growing space.James Lloyd-Jones, founder of the business, says that Britain’s ongoing supply chain crisis and subsequent...

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 1 DAY AGO