Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Lexington's cheapest
(LEXINGTON, OK) Savings of as much as $0.23 per gallon on diesel were available in the Lexington area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Lexington area went to Murphy USA at 2035 S Green St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.96 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Shell at 2425 Ok-74, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Lexington area was $3.09, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$--
$--
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.14
|card
card$3.19
$--
$3.79
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
