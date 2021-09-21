CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, OK

Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Lexington's cheapest

 9 days ago
(LEXINGTON, OK) Savings of as much as $0.23 per gallon on diesel were available in the Lexington area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Lexington area went to Murphy USA at 2035 S Green St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.96 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Shell at 2425 Ok-74, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Lexington area was $3.09, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA

2035 S Green St, Purcell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$--
$--
$2.96

Conoco

1807 N Green St, Purcell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.99

Phillips 66

121 Sw 3Rd St, Lexington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.09

Love's Country Store

225 N Green Ave, Purcell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.14
card
card$3.19
$--
$3.79
$3.14

Shell

2425 Ok-74, Purcell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

