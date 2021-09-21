Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Lexington's cheapest

(LEXINGTON, OK) Savings of as much as $0.23 per gallon on diesel were available in the Lexington area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Lexington area went to Murphy USA at 2035 S Green St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.96 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Shell at 2425 Ok-74, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Lexington area was $3.09, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA 2035 S Green St, Purcell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ -- $ 2.96

Conoco 1807 N Green St, Purcell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Phillips 66 121 Sw 3Rd St, Lexington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Love's Country Store 225 N Green Ave, Purcell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.14 card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.14

Shell 2425 Ok-74, Purcell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.