Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Mountain Grove
(MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO) Savings of as much as $0.03 per gallon on diesel were available in the Mountain Grove area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Mountain Grove area went to Murphy USA at 2106 N Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.06 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Casey's at 208 S Main St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.08, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$--
$--
$3.06
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
