Local price review shows diesel prices around Gonzales

(GONZALES, TX) You could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on diesel in Gonzales, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Gonzales area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.63, at Walmart at 1808 Church St. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.75, listed at Stripes at 114 Us-90 Alt.

The average price across the greater Gonzales area was $2.66, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Walmart 1808 Church St, Gonzales

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ -- $ -- $ 2.63

H-E-B 1735 Church St, Gonzales

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ 2.80 $ 3.09 $ 2.63

Exxon 1107 E Sarah Dewitt Dr, Gonzales

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.53 $ -- $ -- $ 2.63 card card $ 2.55 $ 3.00 $ 3.40 $ 2.69

Valero 1724 N Sara Dewitt Dr, Gonzales

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ -- $ -- $ 2.63

Stripes 114 Us-90 Alt, Gonzales

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.75

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.