Local price review shows diesel prices around Gonzales
(GONZALES, TX) You could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on diesel in Gonzales, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Gonzales area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.63, at Walmart at 1808 Church St. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.75, listed at Stripes at 114 Us-90 Alt.
The average price across the greater Gonzales area was $2.66, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.55
$--
$--
$2.63
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.55
$2.80
$3.09
$2.63
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.53
$--
$--
$2.63
|card
card$2.55
$3.00
$3.40
$2.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.55
$--
$--
$2.63
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.75
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
