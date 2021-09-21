CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafollette, TN

Survey pinpoints La Follette's cheapest diesel

Lafollette News Alert
Lafollette News Alert
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kK3V4_0c3D3RNp00

(LA FOLLETTE, TN) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.14 depending on where in La Follette they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the La Follette area on Tuesday, found that Murphy Express at 2135 Jacksboro Pikehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.95 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 219 W Central Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.02, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy Express

2135 Jacksboro Pike, La Follette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$2.99
$3.24
$2.95

Weigel's

2403 Jacksboro Pk, La Follette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.99

Marathon

2449 Jacksboro Pike 1, La Follette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.09
$3.29
$2.99

Shell

219 W Central Ave, La Follette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.04
$3.29
$3.09

Marathon

708 W Central Ave, La Follette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.04
$3.29
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Lafollette News Alert

Lafollette News Alert

Lafollette, TN
34
Followers
110
Post
489
Views
ABOUT

With Lafollette News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy