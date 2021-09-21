Survey pinpoints La Follette's cheapest diesel

(LA FOLLETTE, TN) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.14 depending on where in La Follette they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the La Follette area on Tuesday, found that Murphy Express at 2135 Jacksboro Pikehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.95 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 219 W Central Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.02, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy Express 2135 Jacksboro Pike, La Follette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 2.95

Weigel's 2403 Jacksboro Pk, La Follette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Marathon 2449 Jacksboro Pike 1, La Follette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.99

Shell 219 W Central Ave, La Follette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ 3.09

Marathon 708 W Central Ave, La Follette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.