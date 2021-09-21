Diesel price check: This is Old Town's cheapest station
(OLD TOWN, FL) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.04 in the greater Old Town area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Old Town area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.15, at Chevron at 7680 N Us-19. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Marathon at 25807 Se Us-19.
The average price across the greater Old Town area was $3.18, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.49
$3.89
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.31
$3.71
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.31
$3.71
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0