Diesel price check: This is Old Town's cheapest station

(OLD TOWN, FL) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.04 in the greater Old Town area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Old Town area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.15, at Chevron at 7680 N Us-19. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Marathon at 25807 Se Us-19.

The average price across the greater Old Town area was $3.18, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Chevron 7680 N Us-19, Fanning Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.15

Marathon 25807 Se Us-19, Old Town

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.31 $ 3.71 $ 3.19

Shell 25850 Se Us-19, Old Town

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.31 $ 3.71 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.