CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Old Town, FL

Diesel price check: This is Old Town's cheapest station

Old Town Today
Old Town Today
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r7Lmz_0c3D3PcN00

(OLD TOWN, FL) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.04 in the greater Old Town area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Old Town area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.15, at Chevron at 7680 N Us-19. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Marathon at 25807 Se Us-19.

The average price across the greater Old Town area was $3.18, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Chevron

7680 N Us-19, Fanning Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.49
$3.89
$3.15

Marathon

25807 Se Us-19, Old Town
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.31
$3.71
$3.19

Shell

25850 Se Us-19, Old Town
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.31
$3.71
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Peninsula Digest

Diesel price check: This is San Mateo's cheapest station

(SAN MATEO, CA) You could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on diesel in San Mateo, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the San Mateo area on Tuesday, found that A&A Gas at 1100 Broadwayhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 300 E Hillsdale Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.79.
SAN MATEO, CA
Portland Report

Price checks register Portland diesel price, cheapest station

(PORTLAND, OR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.89 if you’re buying diesel in Portland, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Portland area on Tuesday, found that Jay's Garage at 724 Se Morrison Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.2 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 4719 Ne Sandy Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.09.
PORTLAND, OR
Old Town Today

Old Town Today

Old Town, FL
30
Followers
220
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Old Town Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy