Survey of Wellington diesel prices reveals $0.00 savings at cheapest station

(WELLINGTON, OH) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Wellington they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Wellington area on Tuesday, found that BP at 187 E Herrick Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.45 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 187 E Herrick Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.45

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.45, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

BP 187 E Herrick Ave, Wellington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.85 $ 3.45

Amoco 704 N Main St, Wellington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.85 $ 3.45

Mickey Mart 704 N Main St, Wellington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.45

Valero 816 N Main St , Wellington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.