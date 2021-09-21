Survey of Wellington diesel prices reveals $0.00 savings at cheapest station
(WELLINGTON, OH) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Wellington they fuel up.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Wellington area on Tuesday, found that BP at 187 E Herrick Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.45 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 187 E Herrick Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.45
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.45, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.85
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.85
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.45
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
