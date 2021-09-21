CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Marys, PA

Local price review shows Saint Marys diesel price, cheapest station

St Marys Dispatch
St Marys Dispatch
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gTtWS_0c3D3N6900

(SAINT MARYS, PA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.02 if you’re buying diesel in Saint Marys, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Saint Marys area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.63, at DeLullo's at 19 John St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.65, listed at Sheetz at 117 S Michael St.

The average price across the greater Saint Marys area was $3.64, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

DeLullo's

19 John St, Saint Marys
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.45
$--
$--
$3.63

Sheetz

117 S Michael St, Saint Marys
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.45
$3.75
$4.15
$3.65

GetGo

1109 Million Dollar Hwy, Saint Marys
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.45
$3.75
$4.05
$3.65

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Manhattan Echo

Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, NY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $2.00 if you’re buying diesel in Manhattan, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Manhattan area went to Sonomax at 278 Greenpoint Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.99, at BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, the survey found:
MANHATTAN, NY
PHX Sun-Times

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Phoenix

(PHOENIX, AZ) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $1.00 if you’re buying diesel in Phoenix, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Phoenix area went to Exxon at 3202 E Van Buren St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.89, at Shell at 3444 S 40Th St, the survey found:
PHOENIX, AZ
St Marys Dispatch

St Marys Dispatch

St Marys, PA
41
Followers
88
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With St Marys Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy