Local price review shows Saint Marys diesel price, cheapest station

(SAINT MARYS, PA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.02 if you’re buying diesel in Saint Marys, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Saint Marys area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.63, at DeLullo's at 19 John St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.65, listed at Sheetz at 117 S Michael St.

The average price across the greater Saint Marys area was $3.64, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

DeLullo's 19 John St, Saint Marys

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ -- $ -- $ 3.63

Sheetz 117 S Michael St, Saint Marys

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 4.15 $ 3.65

GetGo 1109 Million Dollar Hwy, Saint Marys

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 4.05 $ 3.65

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.