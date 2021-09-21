Local price review shows Saint Marys diesel price, cheapest station
(SAINT MARYS, PA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.02 if you’re buying diesel in Saint Marys, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Saint Marys area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.63, at DeLullo's at 19 John St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.65, listed at Sheetz at 117 S Michael St.
The average price across the greater Saint Marys area was $3.64, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.45
$--
$--
$3.63
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.45
$3.75
$4.15
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.45
$3.75
$4.05
$3.65
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0