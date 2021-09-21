Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Parsons

(PARSONS, KS) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.03 depending on where in Parsons they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Parsons area went to Bordertown at 2901 Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.06 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Phillips 66 at 901 S 16Th St , the survey found:

The average price across the greater Parsons area was $3.08, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Bordertown 2901 Main St, Parsons

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ 3.06

Phillips 66 901 S 16Th St , Parsons

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.54 $ 3.09

Phillips 66 116 S 32Nd St, Parsons

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.54 $ 3.09

Phillips 66 2431 N 16Th St, Parsons

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.54 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.