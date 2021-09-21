CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parsons, KS

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Parsons

 9 days ago
(PARSONS, KS) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.03 depending on where in Parsons they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Parsons area went to Bordertown at 2901 Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.06 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Phillips 66 at 901 S 16Th St , the survey found:

The average price across the greater Parsons area was $3.08, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Bordertown

2901 Main St, Parsons
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$3.06

Phillips 66

901 S 16Th St , Parsons
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.54
$3.09

Phillips 66

116 S 32Nd St, Parsons
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.54
$3.09

Phillips 66

2431 N 16Th St, Parsons
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.54
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Parsons, KS
ABOUT

With Parsons Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

