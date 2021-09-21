Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Parsons
(PARSONS, KS) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.03 depending on where in Parsons they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Parsons area went to Bordertown at 2901 Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.06 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Phillips 66 at 901 S 16Th St , the survey found:
The average price across the greater Parsons area was $3.08, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$3.06
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.54
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.54
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.54
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
