Saint Augustine, FL

Saint Augustine diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.20

St. Augustine News Beat
St. Augustine News Beat
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fFD4V_0c3D3LKh00

(SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.20 if you’re buying diesel in Saint Augustine, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Saint Augustine area on Tuesday, found that Sunoco at 2199 N Ponce De Leon Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Circle K at 715 Fl-207, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.12, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sunoco

2199 N Ponce De Leon Blvd, St Augustine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$3.59
$2.99

Owens

780 S Ponce De Leon Blvd, St Augustine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.18
$3.48
$2.99

Shell

146 King St, St Augustine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$3.04

CITGO

1099 S Ponce De Leon Blvd, St Augustine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.93
$--
$--
$3.05
card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.09

Gate

2350 Fl-16, St Augustine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.08
$3.38
$3.73
$3.14

A1A Discount Beverage

855 Anastasia Blvd, St Augustine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.59
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With St. Augustine News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

