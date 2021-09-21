Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Storm Lake

(STORM LAKE, IA) Savings of as much as $0.01 per gallon on diesel were available in the Storm Lake area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Storm Lake area on Tuesday, found that Casey's at 207 E Milwaukee Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.98 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sinclair at 1201 Lakeshore Dr , which listed a per-gallon price of $2.99

The average price across the greater Storm Lake area was $2.98, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Casey's 207 E Milwaukee Ave, Storm Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ 3.47 $ 2.98

Casey's 825 Flindt Dr, Storm Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ 3.47 $ 2.98

Sinclair 1201 Lakeshore Dr , Storm Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ 2.92 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.