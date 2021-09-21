Local price review shows diesel prices around Fairmont

(FAIRMONT, MN) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.04 in the greater Fairmont area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Fairmont area on Tuesday, found that Casey's at 202 E Blue Earth Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.11 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Cenex at 1317 N State St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.15

The average price across the greater Fairmont area was $3.12, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Casey's 202 E Blue Earth Ave, Fairmont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.11

Kwik Trip 217 S State St, Fairmont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.74 $ 3.11

Hy-Vee 917 S State St, Fairmont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.11

Cenex 1317 N State St, Fairmont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.