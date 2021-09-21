Diesel price update: Polson's cheapest station
(POLSON, MT) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Polson area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Polson area on Tuesday, found that Exxon at 1714 Us-93 Shad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.37 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 1714 Us-93 S, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.37
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.37, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$3.64
$3.84
$3.37
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$--
$3.87
$3.37
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
