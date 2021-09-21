Diesel price update: Polson's cheapest station

(POLSON, MT) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Polson area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Polson area on Tuesday, found that Exxon at 1714 Us-93 Shad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.37 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 1714 Us-93 S, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.37

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.37, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Exxon 1714 Us-93 S, Polson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 3.84 $ 3.37

Safeway 40774 Mt-35, Polson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ 3.87 $ 3.37

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.