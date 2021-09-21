CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page, AZ

Diesel survey: Page's cheapest station

 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gwAj_0c3D3BVR00

(PAGE, AZ) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $1.01 depending on where in Page they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Page area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.31, at Maverik at 701 Tunnel Road. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.32, listed at Wahweap Marina at 100 Lakeshore Dr.

The average price across the greater Page area was $3.53, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Maverik

701 Tunnel Road, Page
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.31
$3.51
$3.71
$3.31

All American Fuels

57 S Lake Powell Blvd, Page
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.32
$--
$--
$3.32

Gulf

701 N Navajo Dr, Page
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$3.32

Marathon

901 N Us-89, Page
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$3.54
$3.74
$3.36

Wahweap Marina

100 Lakeshore Dr, Wahweap
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.32
$--
$--
$4.32

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

