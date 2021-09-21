Diesel survey: Page's cheapest station

(PAGE, AZ) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $1.01 depending on where in Page they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Page area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.31, at Maverik at 701 Tunnel Road. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.32, listed at Wahweap Marina at 100 Lakeshore Dr.

The average price across the greater Page area was $3.53, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Maverik 701 Tunnel Road, Page

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.31 $ 3.51 $ 3.71 $ 3.31

All American Fuels 57 S Lake Powell Blvd, Page

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.32 $ -- $ -- $ 3.32

Gulf 701 N Navajo Dr, Page

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ 3.32

Marathon 901 N Us-89, Page

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.54 $ 3.74 $ 3.36

Wahweap Marina 100 Lakeshore Dr, Wahweap

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.32 $ -- $ -- $ 4.32

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.