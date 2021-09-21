Survey of Muskegon Heights diesel prices reveals $0.21 savings at cheapest station

(MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI) Savings of as much as $0.21 per gallon on diesel were available in the Muskegon Heights area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Muskegon Heights area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.18, at Wesco at 1487 Whitehall Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Gene's Service at 1987 W Sherman Blvd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.26, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Wesco 1487 Whitehall Rd, North Muskegon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.67 $ 3.18

Marathon 2177 S Mill Iron Rd, Muskegon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.19

Shell 610 Whitehall Rd, North Muskegon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Wesco 1675 E Apple Ave, Muskegon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.19 $ 3.42 $ 3.21

Wesco 1819 E Apple Ave, Muskegon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 3.21 card card $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 3.21

Wesco 3743 E Apple Ave, Muskegon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ 3.43 $ 3.21

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.