CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Muskegon Heights, MI

Survey of Muskegon Heights diesel prices reveals $0.21 savings at cheapest station

Muskegon Heights Journal
Muskegon Heights Journal
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=114J2f_0c3D3Aci00

(MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI) Savings of as much as $0.21 per gallon on diesel were available in the Muskegon Heights area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Muskegon Heights area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.18, at Wesco at 1487 Whitehall Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Gene's Service at 1987 W Sherman Blvd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.26, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Wesco

1487 Whitehall Rd, North Muskegon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.37
$3.67
$3.18

Marathon

2177 S Mill Iron Rd, Muskegon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.25
$3.55
$3.19

Shell

610 Whitehall Rd, North Muskegon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.39
$3.69
$3.19

Wesco

1675 E Apple Ave, Muskegon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.19
$3.42
$3.21

Wesco

1819 E Apple Ave, Muskegon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.82
$3.12
$3.42
$3.21
card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.42
$3.21

Wesco

3743 E Apple Ave, Muskegon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.43
$3.21

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Muskegon Heights, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
Reuters

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for first time in nearly a year

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano, in its first eruption in nearly a year, was filling the crater at its summit with hot red lavaand clouding the skies with volcanic smog on Thursday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The latest eruption of Hawaii's youngest and most active volcano...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Mi Rrb Savings#Gene S Service
NBC News

Klete Keller, Olympic swimming star, pleads guilty in Capitol riot case

WASHINGTON — Former Olympic swimming star Klete Keller pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge stemming from the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. During a brief appearance in federal court in Washington, he pleaded guilty to a single charge of obstructing an official proceeding, a felony with an estimated sentencing range under federal guidelines of 21 to 27 months.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Muskegon Heights Journal

Muskegon Heights Journal

Muskegon Heights, MI
59
Followers
263
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Muskegon Heights Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy