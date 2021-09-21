Survey of Muskegon Heights diesel prices reveals $0.21 savings at cheapest station
(MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI) Savings of as much as $0.21 per gallon on diesel were available in the Muskegon Heights area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Muskegon Heights area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.18, at Wesco at 1487 Whitehall Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Gene's Service at 1987 W Sherman Blvd.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.26, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.37
$3.67
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.25
$3.55
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.39
$3.69
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.19
$3.42
$3.21
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.82
$3.12
$3.42
$3.21
|card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.42
$3.21
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.43
$3.21
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0